x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

More Videos

CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Ali went missing while camping with friends on December 2.

Ali's clothes and belongings had previously been found by the lake.

"This lake is known to be one of the deadliest lakes as far as drownings are concerned. There's a lot of riptides effects in this lake as well as ledges and deep drop-offs," said Nina Glass with Search and Rescue San Antonio while search efforts were still underway.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

On today’s date at approximately 2:00pm, the body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was located in Canyon Lake near...

Posted by Comal County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out