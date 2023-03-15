On 3News Daily, Stephanie Haney shares the details from today's most-read stories on WKYC.com and the WKYC app

Aaron Rodgers confirmed today that he wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023 on The Pat McAfee Show.

Plus, an officer was shot in the arm and thigh in Cleveland last night, the state of Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern over the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, and Honda has recalled half a million vehicles due to a seatbelt issue.

In Chardon, a restaurant owner is speaking up over threats due to scheduling a drag brunch event in April.

In Cleveland, the school district is looking for panelists to interview new CEO finalists.

ODOT has released its 2023 project list, buzzards have returned to Hinckley Reservation, and more on 3News Daily.

