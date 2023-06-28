Abilene announces Fourth of July regulations

The Abilene Police and Fire departments and City are working together to ensure a safe holiday.

ABILENE, Texas — With the Fourth of July comes sparklers, bonfires and of course, fireworks.

This year, the City of Abilene is working with the Abilene Police and Fire Departments to ensure a safe holiday for the community.

Lighting fireworks in the city is considered a Class C citation with a potential penalty of up to $500, as there is a high fire risk when engaging in this type of activity.

From 4 p.m. July 2- July 4, citizens can call a Firework Hotline to report any prohibited instances and the 9-1-1 number will remain available as usual.