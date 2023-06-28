x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Abilene announces Fourth of July regulations

The Abilene Police and Fire departments and City are working together to ensure a safe holiday.
Credit: City of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — With the Fourth of July comes sparklers, bonfires and of course, fireworks. 

This year, the City of Abilene is working with the Abilene Police and Fire Departments to ensure a safe holiday for the community. 

Lighting fireworks in the city is considered a Class C citation with a potential penalty of up to $500, as there is a high fire risk when engaging in this type of activity. 

From 4 p.m. July 2- July 4, citizens can call a Firework Hotline to report any prohibited instances and the 9-1-1 number will remain available as usual. 

Call 325-676-6598 to make a report directly to the department. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sweetwater's SNAP hosts annual fan drive

Before You Leave, Check This Out