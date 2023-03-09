Abilene Chief of Police announces resignation

Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. will officially resign March 31.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Chief of Police Marcus Dudley, Jr. is officially resigning from his position March 31 after two years in the role.

On March 10, city manager Robert Hanna announced the resignation to the public.

"I am blessed to have served the citizens of Abilene," Dudley, Jr. said. "My family and I love this community and have made it our home."

During his time as chief, Dudley, Jr. helped work on the Apparatus Fund while also serving the community with additional training, staff members, equipment and more.

"I am proud of the historic moment I was named Chief of Police and am appreciative for working alongside the outstanding women and men who serve at the Abilene Police Department," Dudley, Jr. said.