Abilene Christian is showing free movies for the community

In addition to the screenings, the university is partnering with nonprofits to benefit the community.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University’s annual Movies on the Hill is opening to the community to campus for free family-friendly movies on the big screen.

"Sing 2" will show June 1 and "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" July 27. For both events, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Concession stands will be available for snack purchases.

At the June 1 event, ACU is partnering with the Food Bank of West Central Texas in Abilene to collect donations. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash contributions or nonperishable food items to the event (see list of food bank needs).