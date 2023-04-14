Abilene Christian University announces new CFO

Lori Herrick was promoted to the position of chief financial officer at the university.

Lori Herrick has been promoted to chief financial officer at Abilene Christian University, the school announced Monday.

As CFO, Herrick will continue to develop short and long-term financial and operational strategies to support the growth of ACU. She will lead all financial operations for both the Abilene and Dallas campuses, encompassing accounting, budgeting, compliance, internal audit, risk management, procurement and student financial services.

According to an ACU release, Herrick is the first woman CFO in ACU’s history and will serve on the senior leadership team.

“Lori has been an invaluable asset to our institution and has consistently demonstrated her dedication to ACU's success,” Kevin Campbell, senior vice president of operations, said. “Over the years, I have had the privilege of working closely with Lori and have witnessed firsthand her remarkable skill set and unwavering commitment to our mission. Her expertise will significantly benefit our institution as she works alongside our Senior Leadership Team.”

Before the promotion, Herrick was the associate vice president of finance for five years and the director of student financial services for one year. She was previously the director of financial aid at Abilene's McMurry University.