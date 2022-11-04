Abilene Christian University offers physical education sessions to homeschool students

Lessons take place from 12:10-12:40 p.m. every Wednesday for students in the area.

ABILENE, Texas — Physical activity for children is an important way to encourage lifelong exercise and healthy habits.

At Abilene Christian University, 40 homeschooled children participate in physical education lessons from 12:10-12:40 p.m. every Wednesday.

Participants are between 6-12 years old and the 30-minute lessons are taught by Department of Kinesiology instructor Deonna Shake, along with college students in the Department of Teacher Education.

Shake has been teaching at ACU for 33 years and she spent eight years in charge of a class - 'Physical Activities for Elementary.' Now, she mentions the importance of activity and interaction.

"For them to interact with other kids in a setting that teaches teamwork, sportsmanship, motor skills and cooperative learning, all those things are difficult to do in your home," Shake said. "We absolutely think our class is a great opportunity for parents to have a little break and for our education students to learn firsthand through teaching a live audience."

The college students follow Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills while planning activities based on increasing knowledge, understanding and practical skills for the children.

One parent brings her three children to the class every week and she recognizes the importance of social interaction, saying, "I just see the kids coming here and enjoying themselves. For me, it just gives me a lot of satisfaction. The one thing that I wish is that it was longer, because that's what the kids are asking for right now."