Abilene city offices closed for Juneteenth holiday

Most offices will remain closed June 19 and reopen June 20.

ABILENE, Texas — The Juneteenth holiday was put in place to honor the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

This year, the June 19 holiday will be honored in Abilene with the closure of most offices and services.

Closures include City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic, Parks & Recreation administration office, Convention Center offices, Abilene Regional Airport administration office, Recreation Centers, Abilene Animal Shelter, Police & Fire administration offices, Solid Waste Services offices, Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center, Municipal Court and Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries.

There will also be no garbage removal or CityLink transit services available.

However, the Abilene Zoo, Adventure Cove and splash pads will be open regularly while Rose Park Senior Center will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a free meal available to residents 55 or older.

The water hotline and animal services can still be reached at 325-676-6000 and 325-673-8331 respectively.