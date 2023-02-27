Abilene High School student charged with threatening the campus

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene High School student is charged with making a threat against the campus on Monday, Feb. 27. According to an arrest report from the Abilene Police Department, Braiden Andrews was angry and walked out of a class. The report states he was yelling profanities and was walking around the high school when he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill everyone.
Abilene ISD sent a letter to parents after the incident to let them know about the verbal threat. The district stated staff alerted police immediately and that officers found no credible threat. The district also stated the student will be disciplined in accordance with the AISD Student Code of Conduct and any state laws.
Andrews was arrested on a charge for Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms which is a violation of the Texas Education Code. The threat is classified as Class A misdemeanor. A bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017 amended the education code to include the offense.