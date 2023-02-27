Abilene High School student charged with threatening the campus

The Abilene Police Department reported the student threatened to bring a gun to school and kill everyone after he walked out of class Monday.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene High School student is charged with making a threat against the campus on Monday, Feb. 27. According to an arrest report from the Abilene Police Department, Braiden Andrews was angry and walked out of a class. The report states he was yelling profanities and was walking around the high school when he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill everyone.

Abilene ISD sent a letter to parents after the incident to let them know about the verbal threat. The district stated staff alerted police immediately and that officers found no credible threat. The district also stated the student will be disciplined in accordance with the AISD Student Code of Conduct and any state laws.