Abilene home a total loss after cigarette left on nightstand causes fire

The Abilene FD said the home was a total loss.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene home was determined to be a total loss after a fire early Tuesday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, the AFD responded to a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of Pine Street.

Crews found the home heavily involved in fire and made a quick attack. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.

The home was a total loss and the damage is estimated at $50,000. The residents were able to get out with the help of neighbors. The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents.