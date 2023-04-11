Abilene home a total loss after cigarette left on nightstand causes fire

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene home was determined to be a total loss after a fire early Tuesday.
According to the Abilene Fire Department, at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, the AFD responded to a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of Pine Street.
Crews found the home heavily involved in fire and made a quick attack. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.
The home was a total loss and the damage is estimated at $50,000. The residents were able to get out with the help of neighbors. The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents.
An AFD investigation showed the fire was caused by cigarette placed on a nightstand. The fire is determined to be accidental.