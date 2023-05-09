Abilene HS has a new band director

Amber Moore will make history as the first female director of bands at Abilene High School, the AISD said.

ABILENE, Texas — Amber Moore has been selected as the new director of bands for Abilene High School, Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young announced Monday.

Moore is currently in her fourth year as the head band director at Mann Middle School. She will take on her new role leading the Eagle Band at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

A search for the next band director at Mann is underway, the AISD said.

“Amber has the right combination of skills and experience to build on the Eagle Band’s distinguished tradition of excellence,” Young said. “I am confident that the Abilene High band program will continue to achieve success under her leadership.”

Moore makes history as the first female AHS director of bands. AHS fielded the first high school marching band in Texas under the direction of Professor Raymond Bynum in 1926. The Eagle Band has had just 11 directors since its inception.

“We are looking forward to new leadership in the Abilene High band program,” Executive Director of Fine Arts Jay Lester said. “Amber has the organizational skills to not only provide success for the students, but also to develop a sense of family.”

“I am excited to step into this new role and look forward to working alongside the outstanding staff to positively shape the future of our Eagle Band program,” Moore said.