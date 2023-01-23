Abilene ISD student injured after school bus shot at with an air rifle

ABILENE, Texas — What should have been a normal bus ride home became a police investigation Monday afternoon. Abilene police say a school bus was dropping students off along Arnold Boulevard around 4 p.m. when the bus was hit by some type of projectile believed to have been fired from an air gun.
A photo released by the Abilene Independent School District showed a damaged window on the bus. Police said of the 25 students on the bus at the time, only one student was injured by the glass. Officers questioned two juveniles about the incident but it is not clear if they were responsible.
Abilene ISD says it will work with Abilene PD to investigate the incident. In a statement released this afternoon, district officials said in part, "...We are grateful for the diligence of our local first responders in helping to ensure the safety of our students and staff, and we encourage our community to help us make sure that our students receive a safe ride to and from school each day."