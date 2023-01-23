Abilene ISD student injured after school bus shot at with an air rifle

The bus was traveling along its normal route when it was hit by a BB or pellet during a stop.

ABILENE, Texas — What should have been a normal bus ride home became a police investigation Monday afternoon. Abilene police say a school bus was dropping students off along Arnold Boulevard around 4 p.m. when the bus was hit by some type of projectile believed to have been fired from an air gun.

A photo released by the Abilene Independent School District showed a damaged window on the bus. Police said of the 25 students on the bus at the time, only one student was injured by the glass. Officers questioned two juveniles about the incident but it is not clear if they were responsible.