Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

Bobby Knox Beck was stabbed in April 2005. He died from his injuries. DNA from the scene led police to Marcos Ramos.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and has been charged with a 2005 north Abilene murder.

Abilene Police Department's Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team and Major Investigations arrested Marco Ramos, 36, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a first-degree felony murder warrant.

Ramos was booked in to the Taylor County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

In April 2005, a fight between the victim, Bobby Knox Beck, and an unknown man, led to Beck being stabbed multiple times outside a home in the 1900 block of North 5th Street.

Beck died from his injuries.

Detectives began to look at the case again and DNA results came back as belonging to Ramos from samples recovered at the scene. This led to the murder warrant that was served on Wednesday.