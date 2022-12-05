Abilene man arrested on criminal trespass charge at early childhood campus

ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted on an Abilene school campus he was not supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon.
The Abilene Police Department said Andrew Miller, 22, was spotted at Long Early Learning Center and identified as a person who was not supposed to be on campus.
Miller had been criminally trespassed from the campus earlier in the year. He was identified while in the parking area of the campus by faculty. A school employee then called the police, who arrested him.
Miller taken to the Taylor County Jail without incident.
The Abilene Independent School District and APD worked in conjunction and there was no threat to the students, faculty or the school.