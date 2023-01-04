Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 4.

ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4.

21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the Abilene Police Department at approximately 5 p.m. and he soon began driving through multiple yards in an attempt to get away.

Joiner crashed into a vehicle with a woman inside who suffered from non life-threatening injuries. He also had a juvenile passenger in his own vehicle who remained unharmed.

The 21-year old was eventually detained by APD and taken to Taylor County Jail.