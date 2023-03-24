Abilene man electrocuted at residence, taken to hospital March 24

The incident happened in a mobile home on North 10 Street and Plaza Street.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was electrocuted and taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 11 a.m. March 24.

In the late-morning, the man was attempting to install a flag pole outside of his mobile home on North 10 Street and Plaza Street when the pole hit into an electrical wire.

The man was then electrocuted and transported to receive medical assistance and he was given CPR by members of the Abilene Fire Department.