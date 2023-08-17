x
Abilene massage parlor owner arrested, charged with prostitution

Abilene Police arrested the owner of Spa Ritz Massage Parlor for prostitution during an undercover operation Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: Iris Ybarra

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers arrested Spa Ritz Massage Parlor, owner Guoyan Zhang, Wednesday afternoon during an undercover operation.

According to an APD arrest report, Zhang allegedly offered to perform sexual acts on an undercover police officer in exchange for money. Zhang and two employees working at the time did not have massage therapist licenses, the report said.

Zhang is currently facing prostitution charges, the two employees were charged for not having licenses.

All three were booked into the Taylor County Jail.  

