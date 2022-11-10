Abilene mayor announces he will not seek another term

Mayor Anthony Williams announced the news in a letter to his constituents Thursday.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene's Mayor Anthony Williams announced Thursday that after more than two decades in public service, he will not seek reelection to City Council in 2023.

In the letter, Williams said it is time for rest and for surrounding himself with the benefits of time with his family.

This is Williams' second term as Abilene's mayor after serving on the council before. In August 2021, he was named as Abilene Christian University's chief diversity officer.

Here is Williams' letter in full:

Dear Abilene friends,

Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I felt my service to this City could play a part in returning the investments that so many people before me had made in my life. Every day since, over two decades of public service, I have committed myself to listening to you, serving all citizens, and working to make Abilene a better place to live, work, worship, and play.

In my time on the Council, I have traveled to our nation’s capital, to the Texas State Capitol, and almost daily through the corridors of City Hall here in our great city. I did all of this to ensure our community continues to provide for Abilene families by overseeing historic economic growth, securing the future of our water resources, and providing a safe and healthy place for each Abilenian. I have met some of the most incredible people, received the counsel of wise leaders, and had the honor of working with some of the most dedicated public servants. Sharing moments with the people I serve will always be some of the high points of service and I am deeply touched by your support over the years just as I am deeply honored by the trust and faith you have placed in me to represent you. I do not take this service lightly and I have always strived to “do justly” and to “walk humbly,” inviting everyone to a seat around the table.

But just as every journey has a beginning, so too does it have an end. I am announcing today that I will not be running for reelection to the Abilene City Council in 2023.

It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of time with my beautiful family. I am honored by Lynette, my bride of over 30 years, who has been my rock throughout this journey and by my side despite her own sacrifices, so I could serve my fellow citizens. During this journey, I have had the pleasure of raising two fine sons and a daughter who have blessed me with two grandchildren who I adore. I now look forward to spending my time with them and watching them grow and flourish as leaders in their own communities.

As Robert Frost wrote, “there are miles to go before I sleep.” Rest assured that through May 2023 I am just as committed to service to this great city and its citizens as I have ever been. It has been a distinct honor and a true privilege to serve you and all of the people of Abilene, God Bless.

Anthony Williams

Mayor, City of Abilene, Texas