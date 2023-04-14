Abilene Military Affairs Committee honors 2023 Military Family of the Year

The event took place April 15 at the Abilene Convention Center.

The 2023 Military Family of the Year was honored and recognized April 15 at the Abilene Convention Center by the Abilene Military Affairs Committee.

The Hoeptner family received this award for their sacrifices benefitting Dyess Air Force Base and Abilene as a whole while three other families were honored as nominees.

By training others, hosting morale events, etc. the Hoeptner's have proven to be chosen for this particular award while the Mitchells, Brandts and Ogletrees were close behind.

Captain Colt Hoeptner has been working at Dyess AFB for the past two years and he currently serves as a C-130J Pilot, Awards Decorations Officer and he is also part of the Commander Support Staff.

Now, Hoeptner is in school for his Master's in Space Studies, Aerospace Science while preparing for Squadron Officers School.

Loretta previously finished her Bachelor of Science in Business, Administration and Accounting and is now working as a Command Career Counselor, where she will complete additional schooling going forward.

Katie Hoeptner, the couple's daughter, has attended bi-weekly meetings for the "Home Away from Home" program, which allows for beginner military members to be directly paired with host families in their area.