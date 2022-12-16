Abilene officials encourage residents to prepare for cold temperature

Weather forecasts show Abilene and the Big Country will plunge into the teens and possibly even single-digit temperatures over the Christmas holiday week.

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene is asking its residents to prepare for especially cold temperatures this week.

Weather forecasts show Abilene and the Big Country will be taking a plunge into the teens and possibly even single-digit temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The City is urging residents to take time now to prepare for the possibility and make sure they are equipped to receive the latest weather alerts and information from the Office of Emergency Management and other utility providers.

Abilene residents can sign up to receive CodeRED weather and other emergency alerts from the Office of Emergency Management by clicking here, or clicking on the link under the "Online Services" tab here.

Questions or concerns about electric power should be directed to AEP at aeptexas.com or 877-373-4858.