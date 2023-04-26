Abilene PD increasing traffic enforcement through month of May

Increased enforcement will focus on South First Street from Arnold Boulevard to Butternut and the Winters Freeway from South First to Buffalo Gap Road.

The Abilene Police Department says it will begin increased traffic enforcement Monday, May 1 through the end of May.

The increased enforcement is aimed at helping change driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers, the APD said. Selected officers will target specific areas of Abilene by increasing enforcement for a month-long period through a grant provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Increased enforcement will focus on South First Street from Arnold Boulevard to Butternut and the Winters Freeway from South First to Buffalo Gap Road.

Officers will focus on several driving factors, including speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt and child restraint violations and driving while intoxicated.

In 2022, Abilene has surpassed the total number of fatal traffic crashes for any given year with 23 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities. The police department and TxDOT are teaming up to bring traffic enforcement, hoping to impact this trend positively.

So far in 2023, there have been no fatal traffic crashes, compared to six fatal crashes with eight fatalities at this time last year.