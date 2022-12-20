Abilene PD offers tips on safe holiday shopping

ABILENE, Texas — With the holiday season upon us the Abilene Police Department is reminding residents with the hustle and bustle of this time of year comes increased fraudulent activity.
This year, the department is providing some helpful tips and reminders to help you avoid a disaster this holiday season.
Individuals
DO NOT
- Leave wallets, billfolds, purses unattended
- Have credit/debit card PIN and the card in the same location
- Display large amounts of cash
- Leave identifying information in your vehicle or in plain view at your home
DO
- Have all your financial institution contact information in case a card does come up missing
- Contact financial institution immediately if you are missing a card
- Lock your vehicle
Businesses
DO NOT
- Allow customer to dictate your transactions
- Allow customer to interrupt your normal processes
- Leave cash drawer / till, open and unattended
DO
- Verify identity on credit/debit card and check purchases with a valid identification
- Be aware of subjects making large gift card purchases with other gift cards
- Be aware of subjects attempting the quick change scam
- When making change verify the money each time
- Be very cautious of replica money