Abilene PD: Social media threat not intended for Abilene schools

The APD said the threat was specific to Bay City and no Abilene schools were under a credible threat. A student from Sealy ISD is in custody.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department said Wednesday that Abilene schools are not the subject of the latest social media threat circulating. The threat was specific to Bay City and there is no credible threat to a school district in Abilene, the APD said.

APD said a Wylie school resource officer was made aware of an apparent online threat to the junior high. School administrators and the police department worked together to identify and investigate the threat.

The police department discovered the threat was originally made to another school district outside of the Abilene area and had nothing to do with any Abilene school.

An AISD principal sent the following message to parents Wednesday:

"Good morning Jaguar families, this is Principal Matilda Jimenez. Campus and district administrators are aware of rapidly spreading social media posts containing rumors of school threats. A thorough investigation by the AISD Safety Team and the Abilene Police Department has determined that there is no active or credible threat against any AISD campus. These posts are also currently circulating in other school communities in Texas, and those individuals who originated the posts have been identified and secured by law enforcement. I want to assure you that our campus is secure and our students and staff are safely proceeding with our normal school day. We take all rumors of threats extremely seriously and will continue to diligently investigate any possible threat to ensure the safety of our schools. If you have any concerns, please call our office. Thank you."

A similar message was sent to Wylie parents, dated May 9.

The Bay City Police Department said it was made aware of a Snapchat post within the last 24 hours that was sent to the Bay City High School basketball team, threatening to cause harm to the high school.

A BCHS student reported the post immediately to the Bay City ISD Police Department, who immediately started an investigation.