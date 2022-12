According to the APD, Janie Ledezma has been found.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Janie Ledezma has been found and will be reunited with family, according to Abilene Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman reported missing.

According to the APD, Janie Ledezma was last seen in the area of Houston Avenue and Radford Drive in northeast Abilene.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her location is asked to call 325-673-8331.