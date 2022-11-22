Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

The auction for approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28 and will close Dec. 7.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM.

The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7.

Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6. Vehicles cannot be viewed in person any other times. Pictures of the vehicles are provided at the online auction site.