Abilene Police investigate early morning drive-by shooting

APD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call Abilene Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477 (TIPS).

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police are investigating an early morning incident in north Abilene after multiple gunshots were fired into a home. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to an APD press release.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 a.m. police received multiple reports of several gunshots being fired in the vicinity of 700 Forrest Avenue in north Abilene.

Officers arrived and located multiple shell casings in the street.

A 20-year-old male at a home in the area suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injury.

Multiple people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting but no other injuries were reported. The home was struck multiple times by gunfire.