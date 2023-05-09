Abilene Police investigating two shooting calls

The APD said they don't believe the two incidents are related.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (3:50 p.m. May 10): Abilene Police say two shootings within an hour of one another in the same area appear unrelated.

There is one victim at each of the two scenes, the APD believes.

The suspect in the shooting on Pueblo has been arrested.

APD believes the suspect in the second shooting is barricaded inside the home.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Abilene Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Wednesday afternoon.

The first call for a shooting victim came in at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of Pueblo and Alameda. One person was taken to the hospital. Police said two people were inside a home when the shooting happened.

A K-9 unit was searching the neighborhood for a suspect, who has not been found.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a second shooting call in the area of Clack Street and Capital Avenue.

Police said there's no indication currently the shootings were related, but can't rule anything out at this time.