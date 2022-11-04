Abilene Police release results of increased traffic patrols

As a result of the increased enforcement, through October, the APD conducted 385 stops, issued 309 citations, cited 271 drivers for speeding and arrested 3 people.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement in September to help encourage safe driving habits. Tuesday, the department shared the results of its increased enforcement.

Officers targeted specific areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and bring about awareness. As a result of the increased enforcement, through October, the APD conducted 385 stops, issued 309 citations, cited 271 drivers for speeding and arrested three people.

Officers have worked a total of 173 hours of increased traffic enforcement since the beginning of the program.

Year-to-date, the APD traffic department has worked 23 fatal crashes that have resulted in a record-high 28 fatalities on Abilene streets. The increased traffic enforcement is being conducted to help curb this trend and will continue throughout the year.