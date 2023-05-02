Abilene Police: Two people dead in apparent murder/suicide

Police say a woman shot a juvenile male before turning the weapon on herself.

ABILENE, Texas — Two people died Wednesday in what the Abilene Police Department said was a murder/suicide.

APD to the call of an injured person at a home on South 6th Street. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds in the home.

A woman, identified as Michelle McClure, 54, was taken to the hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

A second person, a juvenile male, was also found in the home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say both McClure and the juvenile lived at the home.

A preliminary investigation shows McClure shot the juvenile before turning the weapon on herself.