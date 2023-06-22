Abilene Police will increase driving patrols for Fourth of July holiday

From June 23 through July 9, Abilene Police will increase patrols on Abilene streets.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department said Thursday that its officers will increase DWI enforcement for the Fourth of July holiday.

The purpose of stepping up patrol is to help reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries and fatalities through the use of dedicated patrols. Alcohol-related traffic fatalities continue to occur on Abilene roadways.

From June 23 through July 9, APD will increase patrols on Abilene streets. The increased patrol will consist of officers solely dedicated to the detection and apprehension of DWI offenders.

Drivers have many alternatives to driving while intoxicated:

Call a cab, ask a friend or a family member for a ride

Hand keys to a designated driver

Simply stay put until they sober up

Take advantage of TxDOT’s SoberRides.org, which lists ride options in areas throughout Texas.

DWI is a serious crime and is 100 percent preventable, the APD says. Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver license for up to a year and serve as much as 180 days in jail.