Abilene residence a 'total loss' after structure fire Feb. 25

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire is reported to have caused an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. Feb. 25, a residence at the 1700 block of Pasadena Drive was fully engulfed in flames but no occupants were inside at the time.

AFD arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the fire but the residence is likely unable to be repaired.

Crews are still attempting to determine the start of the incident.