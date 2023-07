A residence caught fire at approximately 3:55 a.m. July 8 and no injuries have been reported thus far.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An Abilene residence caught fire July 8 resulting in an estimated $60,000 in damages.

The Abilene Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 3:55 a.m. to find smoke and fire coming from a structure on the 200 block of Arnold Boulevard.

There were two individuals inside the residence but they were able to escape unharmed and were taken to a hospital for further assessment.