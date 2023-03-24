Abilene residential structure fire results in estimated $15,000 in damages

The fire happened March 25 and the cause is still unknown.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire has resulted in an estimated $15,000 in damages.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. March 25, Abilene Fire Department arrived to the 4000 block of North 10 Street to find smoke coming from the residence.

There were two people inside the home when the fire began but they were able to escape and call AFD after hearing alerts from their smoke detector.

The occupants were unharmed and AFD was able to put out the fire in a timely manner, but the cause is still unknown.