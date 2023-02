The fire occurred 7 a.m. Feb. 4 and no injuries have been reported.

ABILENE, Texas — An accidental structure fire at an Abilene residence is estimated to have caused $36,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

At 7 a.m. Feb. 4, an empty residence on the 2800 block of Hickory Street caught fire and AFD quickly extinguished the flames.