Abilene, San Angelo men identified as Matador tornado victims

Four people were killed and 15 people were injured in a supercell that hit Matador, DPS says.

MATADOR, Texas — A 23-year-old San Angelo man and a 43-year-old Abilene man have been identified as two of the four people killed in a tornado that hit the town of Matador Wednesday evening.

Fifteen people were injured in the storm that claimed the lives of Troy Hernandez of San Angelo, Victor Garcia Valenzuela Jr. and two other people.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that the search and recovery of victims has been completed.

Everyone in Matador has been accounted for and no additional deaths have been reported.

DPS identified the four people killed as:

Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador

Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma

Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, of Abilene, formerly of Austin

Troy Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo

The damage of property reported was 29 structures destroyed, 11 with significant damage and 23 with damage with 61 properties affected by the storm.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to 80 percent of the town.

DPS said city and county officials are sending thanks to people from surrounding cities and counties for their overwhelming support and outpouring of food, water and supplies.

Matador does not have any unmet needs at this time and ask that people stop sending water, food and supplies as they cannot store any more supplies. Donated clothing is not currently needed in Matador, DPS said, because officials are not equipped to store or categorize those types of donations.

An account has been set up through Happy State Bank under the name of the Matador Relief Fund.

A GoFundMe account for Hernandez said he and Valenzuela were coworkers who were staying in a small travel trailer. According to the account, both were part of the RES Transmission and Distribution team working on the nearby Paleo and Dickens sites, where the company began construction earlier this year.