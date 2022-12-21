Abilene, San Angelo open warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold

The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo says temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s Thursday afternoon and single digits and low teens for Friday.

TEXAS, USA — As a cold front moves through West Texas early Thursday, it will send an arctic blast into the area, forecasters say. With that bitter cold, many worry about shelter for those who need to get out of the cold.

The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo says temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s Thursday afternoon and into single digits and low teens for Friday morning.

The cities of Abilene and San Angelo have announced they are opening warming shelters for those who need to come in out of the cold.

ABILENE

In Abilene, the Rose Park Senior Center, 2625 S. 7th St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for residents who may not have adequate shelter from the very cold temperatures expected those days.

SAN ANGELO

In San Angelo, a warming shelter will be open from 4 p.m. Thursday to noon Sunday at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St.

The American Red Cross will be operating the shelter in conjunction with COSA. San Angelo Police will be on-site for security purposes and the San Angelo Fire Department will be on standby for EMS needs.

No disruptive animals will be permitted at the shelter.

Free transportation to the San Angelo shelter will be provided by the Concho Valley Transit District, 510 N. Chadbourne St., until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Transportation will not be operating Sunday. For questions on transportation, call 325-947-8729.

For those wanting to volunteer, contact Bob Salas at 325-655-0824 or robert.salas@cosatx.us.

Food donations are not currently being accepted.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday is the last day to get everything ready. Cover your pipes, make sure your heater is working properly, get ready to bring your pets inside, etc.