Abilene structure fire results in estimated $10,000 in damages

The fire happened June 21 and there were no injuries reported.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene structure fire resulted in an estimated $10,000 in damages.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. June 21, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call at the 500 block of East South 11 Street where an empty backyard barn had caught fire.

AFD was able to put out the fire quickly. The AFD said it caused by a lawnmower on the overhang of the barn. The fire department was able to put out the fire within minutes.

No injuries were reported. The AFD said the fire was ruled as accidental.

Related Articles Hourslong search for inmate who escaped Texas prison ends 50 miles southeast of Abilene