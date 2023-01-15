Abilene structure fire results in estimated $60,000 in damages

The fire happened at midnight Jan. 15 in a residential area.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $60,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

At midnight Jan. 15, AFD arrived to a fire at a family residence at the 1100 block of Victoria Street with noticeably windy weather.

Because of intense winds, the fire began to spread to two nearby residences and a second alarm was set out.

AFD was able to stop any major damages from the neighboring structures and all three of the residences were uninhabited during the time of the fire.