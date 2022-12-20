Abilene Zoo cancels Thursday's Christmas Celebration event

Anyone who purchased tickets for Thursday can reschedule to Friday at no additional fee. Christmas Celebration gates open at 4 p.m. Friday.

ABILENE, Texas — After monitoring weather advisories and the incoming arctic cold front, the Abilene Zoo said its leadership team has canceled Thursday's Christmas Celebration, powered by Reliant.

"The safety of our guests, team members and animals is of the utmost priority," a release from the zoo said.

Members of the zoo’s animal collection have already started moving indoors, into heated holding areas.

The zoo will continue to monitor the forecast, and intends to reopen Christmas Celebration for its final night Friday, Dec. 23.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for Thursday can reschedule to Friday at no additional fee. Christmas Celebration gates open at 4 p.m. Friday for the event’s final night of the season.