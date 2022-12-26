Abilene Zoo hosts first-ever 'Zoo Lights' event

The zoo is extending its hours for guests to enjoy the light displays from Dec. 26-31.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo is extending its holiday light display past its Christmas Celebration for six evenings, Dec. 26-31 with its first-ever Zoo Lights event.

Even though Santa and his reindeer have gone home to the North Pole, there will still be some holiday offerings for guests to enjoy. Encounter immersive light displays with more than 500,000 lights and see the zoo after dark.

The extended hours will keep the zoo open until 8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy some fun holiday attractions during Zoo Lights.

Zoo opens at 9 a.m.

Holiday music playing from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Giraffe feeding (weather permitting) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Iceless skating inside the Abilene Zoo’s skating rink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Zoo train rides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Zoo carousel from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tasty winter treats including s'mores and hot chocolate served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Snowfall every 30 minutes from 4-8 p.m.

Zoo Lights on at 4-8 p.m.

Zoo closes at 8 p.m.