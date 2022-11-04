Abilene Zoo's beloved black rhino, Macho, has died

The zoo said Macho died while resting in his barn under the watch of his animal care team and veterinarian team.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced Monday morning that its beloved black rhinoceros, Macho, has died.

According to the zoo, Macho died naturally while resting in his barn under the watchful care of those who loved him the most - his animal care team and veterinarian team.

The zoo recently released information on the rehabilitation process Macho was going through to help him regain the ability to walk after an unknown leg issue had caused him to lie down. The zoo's team was using a therapeutic device to help Macho stand and receive physical therapy.

Macho was not receiving any rehabilitation at the time he died. Weighing in at more than 2,000 pounds and carrying more than 60 percent of his body weight on his front legs made Macho’s recovery particularly challenging. Although the initial cause of his death is unknown, the zoo’s veterinary team will be conducting a necropsy to determine Macho’s cause of death.

“I am deeply saddened for our team.” Abilene Zoo Director, Jesse Pottebaum, said Monday. “They have poured every ounce of effort and produced innovative ideas to help Macho recover from his leg issue. We are saddened deeply with this loss, but I am so proud of the team’s dedication to help Macho.”

"Macho will be deeply missed by all his caregivers, every zoo team member, guests who visit the Abilene Zoo, and our entire Big Country community. Macho was an ambassador for his species, allowing the zoo to introduce him to hundreds of thousands of visitors since arriving at the zoo in 2009 at the age of five," the release said. "He was known for his kindness, love of snacks, and gentle approach to everything he did. Macho truly was a gentle giant who inspired those young and old to love rhinos and save them from extinction."

The zoo has requested professional grief counseling for the team.