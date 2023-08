The Abilene Police Department is currently working to investigate this incident.

ABILENE, Texas — A 54-year old man was shot and later died Aug. 5 in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, the man experienced a gunshot wound and then crashed into three vehicles parked on Hickory Street and N. 21st St.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on site.

No additional victims have been reported at this time.