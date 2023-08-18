Aaron Watson to perform at ACU's Wildcat Week Aug. 25

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Moody Coliseum to welcome students to campus.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University is welcoming new and current students to campus Aug. 22-26.

As part of the annual Wildcat Week celebrations, former ACU student and singer/songwriter Aaron Watson will be performing on campus with Jenna Paulette.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Moody Coliseum with free entry for students who use the Compass app.

All others interested in attending can purchase tickets online at universitytickets, which are available now.

"I am excited to see how students, alumni and the Abilene community join together for a night of fun at this concert," Student Engagement associate dean PJ Martinez said.