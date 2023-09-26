Two Abilene businesses named finalists in state downtown association awards

ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Downtown Association and the Abilene Regional Growth Alliance announced Tuesday that two Abilene businesses, Condley and Company, LLP and the Motis Building, have been named finalists for the 2023 TDA President’s Awards Program.



One hundred and fourteen entries were submitted in 11 different categories from Texas communities. Design and achievement categories were judged by separate panels. Condley and Company, LLP was named a finalist in two different categories - Best Rehab/Restoration and Best Commercial Interior. The Motis Building was named a finalist in the Best Rehab/Restoration category.



“We are honored that the Grant Building is being considered for this award, and we must thank Jacob & Martin Engineering, Crowe Construction, Callie Harris, the Center for Contemporary Arts, and so many others who helped make the vision a reality. Our hope is that this project continues to contribute to the life of downtown Abilene for many years to come,” Jeff Graham, Condley and Company, LLP, managing partner said in a press release from the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.



"We are excited to be a finalist for the Motis Building renovation. This was definitely a passionate project for us. We wanted to be a spark for growth in downtown Abilene, so to be in the running for this award is quite an honor,” Tiffany Gutierrez, The Motis Company owner, said



“Abilene, Texas, is a community on the rise, and we could not be more pleased by the recognition from our peers across the state of Texas for this recognition. Nearing the end are the days of being a well-kept secret – businesses are creating jobs, cost of living is far below the national average, housing is affordable, and education and healthcare are world-class,” Doug Peters, Abilene Regional Growth Alliance president, said. “It’s no wonder these projects are being noticed and celebrated. All the components for success exist right here from West Texas grit and determination to a broad view of excellence, as evidenced by a strong community commitment to achieving success.”



A People’s Choice voting opportunity for the finalists will open at noon Friday, Sept. 29, and close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 on the Texas Downtown Association social media pages. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the President’s Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Downtown Annual Conference scheduled for Oct. 24-27 in Nacogdoches.