Abilene Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 awards recipients

The annual meeting is the Chamber’s annual celebration for the business community to reflect on the previous year, celebrate the year to come and to honor those who have helped shape that future.

“As staff, we often hear others describe the Chamber as ‘doing all those things most people think just happen.’ We are thrilled tonight to recognize those who make those things happen. The doers. Our volunteers. The backbone of our organization,” Doug Peters, Abilene Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “The Abilene Chamber has been driven by the leadership of its investors for 115 years, and it’s their hundreds of purposeful, incremental and strategic moves that helps to move our great community forward. For those reasons and so many more, we salute these recipients.”