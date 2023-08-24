Abilene FD rules early morning house fire as 'accidental'

The fire at a home on Woodard Street was contained to the garage area. Damages are estimated to be approximately $20,000.

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at a home in the 2200 block of Woodard Street in Abilene Thursday was contained to the garage area by Abilene Fire Department crews, the AFD said.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday, AFD crews responded the home and found smoke venting from the attic space of the single-family residential structure. A fire attack was made and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire.