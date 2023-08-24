Abilene FD rules early morning house fire as 'accidental'

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at a home in the 2200 block of Woodard Street in Abilene Thursday was contained to the garage area by Abilene Fire Department crews, the AFD said.
At approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday, AFD crews responded the home and found smoke venting from the attic space of the single-family residential structure. A fire attack was made and the fire was quickly brought under control.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
An investigation determined the fire started in the area of the HVAC unit in the garage. AFD said the fire is considered accidental with property damage estimated at $20,000.