Abilene PD lieutenant to receive U.S. Attorney's Award of Excellence from DOJ

APD Lt. Brad McGary will be presented the award Sept. 15 at a ceremony in Dallas.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department Lt. Brad McGary will be awarded the U.S. Attorney's Award of Excellence, the U.S. Department of Justice, the APD said Monday.

Award recipients are recognized for their demonstration of extraordinary effort during the past year, in criminal and civil cases in support of the DOJ’s shared mission with APD. McGary was nominated for this award by the DOJ.

He has been with the APD since 1991, serving in many leadership roles throughout his career. He currently serves as the patrol supervisor for B Company.