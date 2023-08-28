x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Abilene

Abilene Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash

The Abilene Police Department said the crash happened early Saturday morning in the 5400 block of US Hwy 277.
Credit: Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police say a 35-year-old Abilene man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning just inside Abilene city limits in the 5400 block of Hwy 277.

Initial reports show a pickup truck was traveling on Hwy 277. The truck left the roadway and swerved back onto the road, only the leave the road again. It hit the guard rail and a steel post before coming to rest in the median.

The driver, identified as Ricky Lee Tate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

An airplane flies over Kirby Lake to help assist with the Hill Top Fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out