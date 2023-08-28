Abilene Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police say a 35-year-old Abilene man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning just inside Abilene city limits in the 5400 block of Hwy 277.
Initial reports show a pickup truck was traveling on Hwy 277. The truck left the roadway and swerved back onto the road, only the leave the road again. It hit the guard rail and a steel post before coming to rest in the median.
The driver, identified as Ricky Lee Tate, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.