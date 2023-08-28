Abilene Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash

The Abilene Police Department said the crash happened early Saturday morning in the 5400 block of US Hwy 277.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police say a 35-year-old Abilene man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning just inside Abilene city limits in the 5400 block of Hwy 277.

Initial reports show a pickup truck was traveling on Hwy 277. The truck left the roadway and swerved back onto the road, only the leave the road again. It hit the guard rail and a steel post before coming to rest in the median.

The driver, identified as Ricky Lee Tate, was pronounced dead at the scene.