Most City of Abilene offices closed in observance of Labor Day

The holiday will be honored Sept. 4 and offices will reopen Sept. 5.

ABILENE, Texas — Labor Day is Sept. 4 this year and most City of Abilene offices will be closed as a result.

This includes City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic, Parks & Recreation administration office, Convention Center offices, Abilene Regional Airport administration offices, Recreation & senior services center, Abilene Animal Shelter, Police & Fire administration offices, Solid Waste Services offices, Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, Citizens Convention Center, Municipal Court as well as Main, Mockingbird and South libraries.

Any fines due Sept. 4 at the Municipal Court can be paid Sept. 5 without penalty.

Additionally, trash and CityLink Transit will also be unavailable in observance of the holiday.

The Abilene Zoo, splash pads and Adventure Cove (final day of the season) will all be open as usual.

Call 325-676-6000 for water emergencies and 325-673-8331 for animal emergencies.