Kaye Price Hawkins named Abilene's Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Hawkins is a retired educator having spent more than 35 years in education as a classroom teacher, tutor, staff developer and trainer.

ABILENE, Texas — Kaye Price Hawkins was named Abilene’s 2023 Citizen of the Year by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce at its annual membership meeting and awards celebration Thursday evening.

The award was presented to Hawkins by the 2022 recipient, Delores “Dee” Moore.

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year award has been given annually since 1946, to a person (or people) who made an impact on the City of Abilene. Individuals and organizations were invited to nominate someone they thought contributed in an outstanding manner to the betterment of the Abilene community over the last year, several years or a lifetime in determining the award.

Hawkins is a retired educator having spent more than 35 years in education as a classroom teacher, tutor, staff developer and trainer. She started her own business in 2000 Priceless Literacy which she said, “allowed her to meet, encourage and share ideas with teacher both in and out of Texas.”

When Priceless Literacy closed in 2017, she donated approximately 1,500 of her cherished children’s books to The Grace, creating a reading area on the third floor next to the Education Research Library.

One nomination said she was “instrumental” in launching the NCCIL and Abilene Education Foundation.

In addition to sharing her time and expertise on these boards, Hawkins and her husband, Joe, have been generous supporters of many of the Storybook Sculpture enhancements to the Cultural District including Green Eggs & Ham, Yertle the Turtle, the Three Little Pigs & the Big Bad Wolf, Evan the Fox and his dog friend, Winnie, Otis the Tractor and the yet to be unveiled, Locomotive.

The Hawkins also generously supported the 3-D mural, “Flight of the Dragon”, Cultural District pillars and storybook benches.

Another nomination said, “Perhaps one of the benches she sponsored personifies her view of humanity, “We are our grandmother’s prayers. We are our grandfather’s dreamings. We are the breath of our ancestors. We are the spirit of God.”

Charlotte Kaye Novak was born in Wichita, Kansas. At just three-years-old, she made the first of six moves with her family that shaped her childhood and teen years. She attended Freed-Hardeman College before moving to California to attend Pepperdine College.